ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, Ataullah Tarar, the special assistant to the prime minister for narcotics control, issued a warning to the PTI and the Punjab government, saying that “all of you” would be detained if even one PML-N member were imprisoned.

In retaliation for the sedition case filed against Shahbaz Gill, the chief of staff for PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Tarar claims that the Punjab government, which is a partnership between the PML-Q and the PTI, has arrested PML-N officials and activists.

After receiving arrest warrants from a district court the day before, 12 PML-N leaders went to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to request protective bail in a case involving the commotion in the Punjab Assembly.

Tarar, Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan, Awais Leghari, Muhammad Mirza Javed, Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar, Peer Khizer Hayat Shah Khagga, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Mian Abdul Rauf, Pir Muhammad Ashraf Rasool, Bilal Farooq Tarar, and Rana Mannan Khan are among of the PML-leaders. N’s

According to Tarar, the attack on former deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari was carried out by PTI leaders, including the chief minister of Punjab, Pervez Elahi, as well as members of his party.”The entire country followed Dost Mazari’s fate. This actually happened. Pervez Elahi, however, experienced nothing “PM’s special assistant made a statement.