A new plan to end the war in Gaza is being negotiated in hopes of bringing together leaders from the West Bank and Gaza to reach a permanent ceasefire.

This claim has been made by the British newspaper Telegraph in a report.

According to the report, despite the brutal bombardment of Gaza and thousands of casualties, Israel is showing no signs of success and has so far not been able to secure itself from possible further attacks.

The report further said that after the martyrdom of thousands of Palestinians in the barbaric bombing, Israel has become a victim of international isolation, an ally like Britain is now demanding a stable ceasefire from Israel.

The British newspaper said that despite the international isolation, Israel continues to attack Gaza only at the expense of American cooperation, but due to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the patience of the United States is also running out.

The report said that there are signs of a decline in unconditional American support for Israel and the United States is also asking Israel for a plan to end the intense attacks on Gaza.

According to the report, the US wants Israel to attack only the Hamas bases, while the Israelis were definitely united after October 7, but now there are cracks in this unity.

The families of the hostages complain that they are being ignored and that Israel has not called for a ceasefire despite international pressure because it has no other plan.

The report said that Israel has not yet been able to explain how it will end the organization, whose political and ideological connections are not limited to Gaza.

Considering this, a new peace plan has come out which is based on 3 points.

The report noted that the plan has been strongly opposed by Palestinian groups but has not been formally rejected.

Under this plan, the first phase will involve a 15-day ceasefire during which Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners will be exchanged.

In the second phase, Palestinian groups will be united to rule Gaza and the West Bank, and in the third phase, a final ceasefire will be established.

This project has been proposed by Egypt and Qatar.