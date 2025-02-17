Islamabad: JI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that there is no civilian authority in the country at present and the Prime Minister is not even aware of the jirgas going to Afghanistan. The country should be handed over to politicians and they should be allowed to talk.

Speaking in the National Assembly session, Fazlur Rehman said that the government should admit that it does not have a writ in the two provinces. The Prime Minister used to say that he was not aware of it.

He said that the Prime Minister should not be aware of the jirgas going to Afghanistan. There is no civilian authority in the country at present and there is no ideological politics either.

Fazlur Rehman said that the establishment makes decisions and the government has to put its thumb on the decisions made in closed rooms. In many areas of KPK and Balochistan, the police had already vacated the check posts, but now the army has also vacated them.

He said that there are six or seven districts of Balochistan that would declare independence if they declared independence.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that provincial assemblies are not representatives of the people, no representative, no minister is in a position to face the people, does not recognize the parliament that comes as a result of these elections as legitimate,

The result will be that one of our arms will be broken.

He said that we take out our anger on Afghanistan but do not look at ourselves, when Clinton came, we refused to take a picture with Musharraf, we gave airports to the Americans, what atrocities were not committed against the people of Afghanistan, we considered them to be supporters of Pakistan.

The JUI chief said that before the elections, he went to Afghanistan with a delegation, convinced them on each and every point of the agenda, who stopped this process, I took a briefing from the Foreign Ministry and then went to Afghanistan and spoke to the students, which was very positive.

He demanded to know who sabotaged the positive talks with Afghanistan?

Fazlur Rehman said that the path of negotiations should be taken and policies should be handed over to politicians, and the path of war should be closed.

He said that our future decisions are made in the Security Council and the United Nations, their decisions are effective, our decisions become ineffective. Today our economy has been handed over to international institutions,

Every day IMF delegations are coming. Today the IMF meets the Chief Justice. Today the IMF is meeting the Supreme Court Bar, what is the relationship of the IMF with the judiciary?

Fazlur Rehman said that power is spent on bringing one politician and removing another,

In defense matters, atomic bombs and missiles are mine, but international institutions are made to sign with me, missiles and ships will be mine, the authority to operate them will be with international institutions.

He further said that we cannot even defend ourselves without these institutions. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that during the 26th Amendment, the Madrasa Bill was passed, but then the President said that the Madrasa Bill would create reservations for international organizations. The Madrasa Bill was barely passed by the Center, but now it has been suspended in the provinces.

The JUI chief said that Trump has come here, today there is talk of settling Palestinians in other countries, who is Trump to talk like this? Netanyahu, who should be hanged in public, has the patronage of America.

Fazlur Rehman said that nothing has been happening on the borders for forty years, China is making inroads in Afghanistan. If Trump can occupy Gaza, then tomorrow he can think of occupying Waziristan as well, tomorrow America can extract minerals from Waziristan and take them away.

He said that the vision of integration has been exposed among the tribes. The JUI chief said that this House can take important decisions with collective wisdom, why do we wait for a signal for a single decision, our party has already lifted ninety bodies from Bajaur.

The JUI chief said that the tribes are begging for peace, tribal women have been forced to beg in the streets. He said that hand over the country to these politicians, trust the civilian leadership, if politicians are not allowed to talk among themselves, then how will the country run?