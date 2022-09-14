KABUL: According to a government spokesperson, the Taliban are “looking into” a video that has been circulating on social media that appears to show its forces beheading captured members of an Afghan rebel group.

The National Resistance Front (NRF), a new organisation based primarily in the Panjshir Valley, claimed the video showed several of its men being executed and charged the Taliban with committing “war crimes.”

The widely circulated video depicts two groups of men kneeling on a mountainside with their hands bound behind their backs before Taliban fighters open fire on them with automatic guns.

The first versions of the film only recently surfaced online, according to checks by AFP’s digital verification team. Government spokesman Bilal Karimi said officials were investigating.The first copies of the film only recently surfaced online, according to AFP’s digital verification team’s checks, and government spokesman Bilal Karimi said officials were looking into it.

“We are looking into it to find out exactly when these movies were made and how old they are,” Karimi

But as of right now, we have no idea where the videos were shot, when they were taken, or who was in them.

Ahmad Massoud, the son of renowned anti-Soviet and anti-Taliban soldier Ahmad Shah Massoud, is the leader of the NRF.

Two days before the September 11 attacks in the United States, Al-Qaeda assassinated the older Massoud, also known as the Lion of Panjshir.

Since then, his son has taken up the fight against the Taliban, regularly calling the Islamist government “illegitimate.”

The Taliban were accused by the United Nations mission in Afghanistan in July of committing hundreds of human rights breaches since they seized control, including extrajudicial killings and torture.

The mission claimed that many of the victims were former public servants and members of the state security apparatus; the Taliban refuted this claim.