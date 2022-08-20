PESHAWAR: According to a transcript of the Taliban’s supreme leader’s speech released by the information ministry on Friday, the group will conduct its relations with the international community in accordance with Sharia.

The organisation is enduring a serious economic crisis as a result of the stringent application of international sanctions and the suspension of development funding, but still not having received legal recognition as a government from any foreign capital.

Many governments, notably the United States government, have pressed the Taliban to loosen its restrictions on women and to allow females in high school to enrol in classes.The ultimate spiritual leader of the group, Haibatullah Akhundzada, is based in the southern city of Kandahar, where over 3,000 tribal chiefs, government representatives, and religious experts convened on Thursday.



In his statement, he stated that the purpose of the gathering was to reflect on the freedom that was won by the sacrifice of our Mujahideen (fighters) and that we received with Allah’s favour.If Islamic Sharia forbids it, Akhundzada declared, “We shall interact with the international community in accordance with Sharia. If Sharia forbids it, we will not deal with any other country.”



Ongoing discussions with US diplomats have focused on how to resuscitate the nation’s stagnant banking industry and the potential release of frozen central bank assets stored abroad. However, officials have warned that there are still many obstacles in the way of any development.