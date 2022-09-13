KABUL: Taliban officials on Tuesday rejected UN claims that they are interfering with Afghan women’s freedom to work, claiming thousands of women are employed in the nation’s public sector.

However, because offices were not set up for effective sex segregation, according to Sharafuddin Sharaf, head of staff at the ministry of labour and social affairs, many women were being paid despite not showing up for work.

“Working together in one office is not conceivable in our Islamic system,” he stated, a day after a United Nations rights expert claimed that since the Taliban’s return to power in August, there has been a “staggering regression” in women’s rights.Although he was unable to provide a number, he asserted that “not a single female employee had been sacked” from the civil service.

However, there have been a number of demonstrations by women seeking the right to work in response to the loss of their jobs, some of which the Taliban violently put an end to.

According to Sharaf, some women “simply go to their respective offices once a week to sign their attendance, and their paychecks are paid at their houses.”Local media reported on Mondaythe education minister argued that the fact that many rural communities did not want their girls to attend school was a cultural issue.

Since gaining control, the Taliban have placed tight limitations on girls and women to conform to their austere interpretation of Islam, effectively pushing them out of public life.

The ministry for women’s affairs was swiftly dismantled, and the ministry for the promotion of virtue and the repression of vice was swiftly installed in its place.

Women are also required to cover themselves in public, preferably with an all-encompassing burqa, according to the hardline Islamists.