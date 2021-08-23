ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that Taliban has assured that they will not allow banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to use Afghan soil.

Sheikh Rashid, while talking to media persons, said that situation in Afghanistan is being closely monitored and prayed for peace in the neighboring country.

Alluding to the recent terror attacks, the Interior Minister said international conspiracies are being hatched to sabotage the CPEC project. He however said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to take forward this mega project which is a jugular vein of our economy.

He pointed out that Pakistan and China enjoy close relationship and their friendship is higher than the Himalayas.

As regards the evacuation of foreigners from Afghanistan, the Interior Minister said 1277 have been brought to the country. He said 853 people entered Pakistan through Torkham border. We have issued visas to four thousand people including the Afghan cricket team.

Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan desires peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said peace in Pakistan is linked with peace of Afghanistan.

The Minister said six new drones will be purchased and 192 cameras will be installed in Islamabad for its security. He said soon a rescue service will also be started in the capital on the pattern of Punjab Rescue Service 1122.

He said that all terrorist incidents in the last month were orchestrated to sabotage the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The minister said, “Pakistan has identified the culprits of both recent terror incident on Chinese nationals. We are setting up a helpline that will connect IGs of all four provinces.”

Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan will protect CPEC as recent terror incidents Chinese nationals showed CEPC is being targeted but Pakistan takes pride in its Chinese friendship.

To a question, he said that PMLN Maryam Nawaz did not seek any permission to go out from the country to attend her son’s wedding, otherwise he would have taken the matter before the cabinet.