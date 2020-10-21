At least 34 security personnel, including senior police officer, killed in Taliban attack in Takhar province, officials said.

Afghan security forces patrol the Helmand-Kandahar highway

Afghan security forces patrol the Helmand-Kandahar highway

21 Oct 2020

Dozens of the members of Afghanistan’s security forces have been killed and many others wounded in an attack by the Taliban in the northern province of Takhar, officials said.

Takhar provincial health director Abdul Qayoum told on Wednesday that 34 security personnel were killed in the ambush, including the province’s deputy police chief.

Thousands flee amid fighting between Taliban and Afghan forces

Clemency for the Taliban will not lead to peace in Afghanistan

Taliban cheers Trump vowing early troop withdrawal, Kabul sceptic

Who are the Afghan women negotiating peace with the Taliban?

At least eight others were wounded in the incident, which took place overnight in Baharak district, a province that is contested between the Taliban and government forces.

Local politicians placed the death toll at up to 42, DPA news agency reported.

Baharak is one of the districts of Takhar province, where 11 of the 16 districts have been largely controlled by Taliban fighters for years.

Earlier this month, Taliban launched its first large-scale attack since the signing of a peace deal with the US in February, in Helmand province

“Fighting is still continuing and the Taliban have also suffered heavy casualties,” Jawad Hejri, a spokesman for the governor of Takhar province told