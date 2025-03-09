The head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has said that taking up arms against a religious scholar is not jihad, it is narrow-mindedness and terrorism. You are not a Mujahid, you are a murderer, a criminal.

While speaking at Darul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattak, he said that the grief over the martyrdom of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq was fresh. Maulana Sami-ul-Haq’s son Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq was also martyred. The doors and walls of Darul Uloom Haqqania are filled with grief. When I received the news, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq’s picture came before me.

He said that Peshawar: Our belief is that the time, place and cause of death are known. Separation is unbearable. What other option is there except patience? I was feeling that this attack was not on Hamid-ul-Haq, but on my home, on my madrasa. This attack was on my mother’s knowledge.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that I had some information that an operation was going to be carried out on Darul Uloom Haqqania, I met with state officials and mentioned the operation to them, I told them that if such an intention is there, it will be very expensive, JUI does not do arms politics.

The JUI chief said that I made it clear that if Darul Uloom Haqqania is looked at, then a response will be given, Maulana Hamidul Haq was a harmless person, we will call playing with the life of a Muslim jihad, how can a gun be used against a Muslim scholar?

He said that jihad against a human being and a scholar is not terrorism, it is in Islam that the killing of one human being is the killing of the entire humanity, these people are looking for the path to heaven in the name of jihad, taking up a gun against a scholar is narrow-mindedness, not jihad.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that when Allah is remembered in the mosque, angels surround the mosque. These people are targeting mosques. Allah Almighty has announced a cash reward for those sitting in the mosque. A religious scholar was killed in prayer in Balochistan.

He said that Maulana Hassan Jan was martyred. How can I call the murderer of my teacher a mujahid? These black storms will pass. These madrasas will remain religious scholars. The unification of madrasas and different madrasas are working. When scholars were martyred, did religious education make a difference? You are not a mujahid, you are a murderer, you are a criminal.

The JUI chief said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a Maulvi, the son of a Maulvi. If you want to see scholars, then come to Darul Uloom Haqqania and see. What do these people think about such great scholars? They should be ashamed.

They said, “Will they blow us up? The noise that will be heard after that is predictable. My greatness has two things: faith and ideology, and its protection. Curses come out of the heart. Earlier, we used to say, ‘May Allah guide them.’ Fear the curses of these oppressed people.”