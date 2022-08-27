The T20 Asia Cup 2022 will start in a few hours, and cricket fans can expect two weeks filled with excitement and activity.

Before the most current edition begins, let’s have a look at the past Asia Cups hosted by the Asia Cricket Council (ACC).In the history of cricket, just one continental tournament has been held continuously: the ACC Asia Cup.

The T20 Asia Cup is being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which also hosted the inaugural Asian competition.

The first T20 Asia Cup was held in the UAE in 1984, with hosts India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The tournament was designed to preserve Asian teams before significant multi-nation events.

India won the inaugural T20 Asia Cup, maintaining their strong play from their first World Cup victory in 1983 and finishing first on the points standings. The competition featured just three games.Asia Cup was then held every two years after that. The number of participating teams kept growing over time.

When the second T20 Asia Cup was held in 1986, India withdrew from the event due to tense cricket relations with the hosts Sri Lanka.

13 of the 14 Asia Cup tournaments used the 50-over format. To provide the regional teams a chance to be ready for the T20 World Cup 2016, the Asian competition was held in the T20 format in 2016.

As they get ready for the T20 World Cup in 2022, Asian nations have been given the chance to practise T20 cricket in the Asia Cup this year.

The T20 World Cup will take place in Australia in October and November of this year.The T20 Asia Cup 2022 will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.