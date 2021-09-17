DUSHANBE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that Tajikistan has played an important role in current situation of Afghanistan.

In a statement, the minister said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan wants to unite all the groups in Afghanistan with the assistance of other countries.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry said the participants of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit had mutually agreed not to leave Afghanistan alone at this critical juncture to strengthen the war- ravaged country.

He said all the participant countries had expressed the resolve to work together for bringing stability in Afghanistan. Pakistan was playing a key role in that regard, he added.

“We have to work with Afghanistan as well as to move forward for establishing a broad based government in the war-ravaged country,” he said.

The minister said Afghanistan was at a crossroads and the entire leadership of regional countries had cognizant of the prevailing situation. Prime minister Imran Khan, he said had apprised the summit participants that unstable Afghanistan would have negative impacts on the entire region.