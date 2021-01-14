Taipei:Taiwan’s badminton players on Thursday advanced to the women’s singles and men’s doubles quarterfinals, respectively, at the Yonex Thailand Open in Bangkok.

In the women’s singles, world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying , the top-seeded player at the tournament, beat South Korea’s Kim Ga-eun, currently ranked 17th in the world, 21-16, 21-10 in straight sets in just 29 minutes to reach the quarterfinals.

The victory came after Tai had won her three previous encounters with Kim.

She will next face world No. 10 Michelle Li of Canada. In their previous nine games, Tai has won seven times, including the last one in the Yonex Denmark Open in 2019.

In the men’s doubles, meanwhile, it took only 34 minutes for the sixth-seeded Taiwanese pair of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin to overpower the unseeded Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren of the host country 21-14, 21-18.

The Taiwanese pair, ranked seventh in the world, will next face Teo Ee Yi and Ong Yew Sin of Malaysia. At their last meeting, they defeated the Malaysian world No. 15 men’s doubles pair during the round of 16 at the Yonex All England Open in Birmingham last year.

The Yonex Thailand Open is being held until Sunday and offers a total purse of US$1 million.

