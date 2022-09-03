The letter from the provincial finance minister, Taimur Jhagra, received backing from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration.According to Kamran Bangash, the provincial minister for higher education, Jhagra’s letter was entirely in accordance with the Constitution.

According to the Constitution, the Center cannot compel a province to submit a surplus budget, he stated.According to Bangash, the KP administration had communicated its terms to the federal government both before and after the MoU.

According to him, the telephone conversation was taped illegally and then presented out of context.Additionally, the KP minister requested that the IMF grant the KP its fair portion of the funds (IMF).

Asad Umar, the secretary general of the PTI, previously defended Taimur Jhagra, who is facing criticism for refusing to comply with a crucial International Monetary Fund (IMF) mandate. The minister “called for KP’s right,” according to Asad Umar, and nobody should “suppress his voice.”

Don’t you dare attempt to silence Taimur Jhagra since he is arguing for the rights of the province, Umar warned.The administration, according to him, “is trying to shift the responsibility for its own failings” on Jhagra, he added.

Because “no agreement with the IMF has been achieved in four and a half months,” according to the PTI leader, the federal government is “incompetent.”