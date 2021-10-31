Former Pakistan skipper heaped praise on the national squad’s hard-hitting batsman, Asif Ali, for his late blitz in the

With Pakistan needing 24 runs off the final two overs, Asif lifted paceman Karim Janat’s first, third, fifth, and sixth balls over the boundary to help Pakistan overhaul a tricky 148-run target.

Asif finished with 25 off just seven balls with four sixes and a single, leaving Janat and all the other Afghan players frustrated.

The win gave Pakistan a third win in as many games in Group 2 of the Super 12 stages, almost assuring a semi-final place, needing just one more win from their last two games.

against Afghanistan on Friday.

The former skipper was with his family at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to watch Pakistan’s match against Afghanistan.

As Shahid Afridi made his way out of the stadium, a person asked him whether he felt like he was standing on the crease in place of Asif Ali.

At this, Shahid Afridi said: “He played better than me.”

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was all praises for Asif Ali too after his enthralling performance.

“I was very confident Asif would get us out of any trouble we find ourselves in,” Babar said, whose team tops Group 2 with six points in three matches.

“Asif’s hitting was clean, and that’s why we selected him. He is a true finisher.”

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi was equally appreciative of Asif’s hitting.

“We didn’t start really well, but the total on the board was decent but maybe not enough, only because of Asif,” Nabi said.