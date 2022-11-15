The Twenty 20 World Cup teams’ prize money has been distributed, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC), which made the announcement on Tuesday in Lahore.According to a press release from the ICC, England will get a whopping $US 1.6 million for beating Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday in Melbourne.

The spectacular T20 competition reached a thrilling conclusion at the MCG over the weekend, and it is now clear how the teams will split the $5.6 million total prize money.All 16 teams will be compensated for their efforts in Australia, with Jos Buttler’s winning squad getting the biggest compensation.

Runners-up The two losing semi-finalists, India and New Zealand, will each receive $400,000 while Pakistan will receive exactly half of what England received ($800,000).

The eight teams who were eliminated during the Super 12 round will each get $70,000.A victory in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 is worth $40,000 to each side, similar to previous year.

Each of the four teams that were eliminated in the first round—UAE, Scotland, Namibia, and West Indies—will get $40,000, plus an additional $40,000 for each victory they recorded in the First Round.