Jos Buttler, the captain of England, chose to bowl first against India in the T20 World Cup semifinal at Adelaide Oval.The winner of this game will face Pakistan, who advanced to the championship game with a victory over New Zealand.

Dawid Malan and Mark Wood have been replaced by Phil Salt and Chris Jordan after the latter was forced to withdraw due to injury.While the starting lineup for India has remained unchanged.

Playing XI

India: Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav,

Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, and Adil Rashid are the England players.