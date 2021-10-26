Right-arm pacer Haris Rauf Tuesday bowled with accuracy and potency, taking four wickets and playing a leading role to restrict New Zealand to 135 runs off their 20 overs.

Rauf finished with impressive figures of 4/22 off his four overs. His wickets included the prized ones of Martin Guptill, Conway, Santner and Phillips.

Here’s how Pakistanis showed their love and appreciation for the right-arm pacer on Twitter.

Singer Asim Azhar commended Rauf for being a “smart bowler” during the New Zealand innings.