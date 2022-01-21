The fixtures for the next ICC Men’s T20 World Cup have been announced, with 16 teams set to battle across Australia in October and November 2022.
Emotions will run high on October 23 at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground when arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take on each other to kick off their campaign in the World Cup.
Both sides are placed together in group 2 in the Super 12 round for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to be played in Australia. They will be joined by Bangladesh, South Africa and two teams from the first round in the group.
Meanwhile, here’s the schedule for the 12 nations to have already sealed their spot at the tournament Down Under:
Afghanistan
- 22 Oct – England, Perth
- 26 Oct – New Zealand, Melbourne
- 28 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne
- 01 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Brisbane
- 04 Nov – Australia, Adelaide
Australia
- 22 Oct – New Zealand, Sydney
- 25 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Perth
- 28 Oct – England, Melbourne
- 31 Oct – Group B Qualifier Brisbane
- 04 Nov – Afghanistan, Adelaide
Bangladesh
- 24 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Hobart
- 27 Oct – South Africa, Sydney
- 30 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Brisbane
- 02 Nov – India, Adelaide
- 06 Nov – Pakistan, Adelaide
England
- 22 Oct – Afghanistan, Perth
- 26 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne
- 28 Oct – Australia, Melbourne
- 01 Nov – New Zealand, Brisbane
- 05 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Sydney
India
- 23 Oct – Pakistan, Melbourne
- 27 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Sydney
- 30 Oct – South Africa, Perth
- 02 Nov – Bangladesh, Adelaide
- 06 Nov – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne
Namibia
- 16 Oct – Sri Lanka, Geelong
- 18 Oct – Qualifier 3, Geelong
- 20 Oct – Qualifier 2, Geelong
New Zealand
- 22 Oct – Australia, Sydney
- 26 Oct – Afghanistan, Melbourne
- 29 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Sydney
- 01 Nov – England, Brisbane
- 04 Nov – Group B Qualifier, Adelaide
Pakistan
- 23 Oct – India, Melbourne
- 27 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Perth
- 30 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Perth
- 03 Nov – South Africa, Sydney
- 06 Nov – Bangladesh, Adelaide
Scotland
- 17 Oct – West Indies, Hobart
- 19 Oct – Qualifier 4, Hobart
- 21 Oct – Qualifier 1, Hobart
South Africa
- 24 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Hobart
- 27 Oct – Bangladesh, Sydney
- 30 Oct – India, Perth
- 03 Nov – Pakistan, Sydney
- 06 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Adelaide
Sri Lanka
- 16 Oct – Namibia, Geelong
- 18 Oct – Qualifier 2, Geelong
- 20 Oct – Qualifier 3, Geelong
West Indies
- 17 Oct – Scotland, Hobart
- 19 Oct – Qualifier 1, Hobart
- 21 Oct – Qualifier 4, Hobart