The year 2022 is also expected to be the year for cricket, with several tournaments already lined up. However, cricket lovers’ excitement for the T20 Men’s World Cup 2022 is at the next level.

This year’s World Cup is being hosted by Australia, and matches will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

While the tournament is huge, cricket lovers around the world are waiting for that one much-awaited historic match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India.

According to cricket.com.au, ticket allocations for this year’s men’s T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the MCG sold out within five minutes of going on sale to the general public on Monday.

Meanwhile, tickets available for India’s second group game at the SCG were also sold out on Monday, despite their opponent not yet being known.

Tickets for the tournament, which will be held at seven Australian venues between October 16 and November 13 this year, are now on sale to the public after 200,000 tickets were snapped up during the pre-sale period.

This comes as no surprise. The October 23 match between rivals India and Pakistan — who don’t currently play bilateral cricket due to security concerns — was immensely popular and ticket allocations were exhausted within five minutes of going on sale.