The strength and mental conditioning coach of the MS Dhoni-led India National Cricket Team, which won the 2011 ODI World Cup, Paddy Upton, has opined that the best player of the team very quickly gets appointed in cricket as the leader of the team.

“That’s a difficult question. The answer is very, very subjective. The most educated answer I can give you is that we are too quick in sports to choose the best player as a leader.

“It’s just like in business – we have for years made the mistake of taking their best salesman and making them the sales manager. And what you do is you often lose your best salesman and you get a very average sales manager,” Upton maintained.

The strength and mental conditioning coach opined that the best players of the team are often named captains. He elaborated:

“We are not very good at understanding what are the criteria upon which you choose a captain. Number one, so we don’t choose them very often for the right reason, we just choose them because they’re the best player or the player that most people like. And number two, because we don’t really know how to choose them, we don’t know how to improve their captaincy skills.“

Paddy Upton further added that in cricket, there is a Batting, Bowling and Fielding coach to help out players in their respective fields, but we don’t have a leadership coach that can help out the captain of the team. He stated: