The national cricket squad for the T20 series against New Zealand is likely to be announced in the next day or two.

The consultation process has started to finalize the names in Kakul, the consultation process is going on between the white ball captain Babar Azam and the national selectors.

In this regard, the captain and selectors also met with Chairman Mohsin Naqvi yesterday.

Sources say that the names of 18 players are proposed to be announced due to the home series.

Will Shaheen be rested against New Zealand? The selectors will consult with the captain today

Fast bowler Haris Rauf, who suffered a shoulder injury during the Pakistan Super League, could not be fully fit but will continue his rehab.

Which players are under consideration?

The players under consideration include captain Babar Azam, Saeem Ayub, Muhammad Rizwan, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Osama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Amir.

Apart from this, the names of Zaman Khan, Usman Khan, Wasim Jr., Irfan Niazi and Abbas Afridi are also under consideration.

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman’s hand injury is being evaluated.

It should be noted that this month the New Zealand cricket team is arriving in Pakistan for a series of 5 T20 matches, the series will start from April 18.