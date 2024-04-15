Rains are expected in Rawalpindi and Islamabad this week as well, due to which the T20 matches between Pakistan and New Zealand are likely to be affected.

Pakistan’s scheduled practice session tomorrow is also likely to be cancelled due to rain forecast.

It should be noted that rain with thundershowers has been predicted in Rawalpindi and Islamabad tomorrow. Rain is forecast for all three T20 matches between Pakistan and New Zealand.

T20 matches are scheduled between Pakistan and New Zealand on April 18, 20, and 21 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.