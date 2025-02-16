A Syrian woman was convicted of drug possession in Dubai. According to Arab media, Dubai Police told the court that a plastic bottle and five suspicious bags were searched.

25.29 grams of liquid methamphetamine and 1.26 grams of crystal meth were recovered from the bottle and bags. She was also intoxicated at the time of her arrest.

The police presented forensic reports as evidence, which confirmed the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine.

The accused also confessed to buying the drugs for 500 dirhams, for which she contacted them on WhatsApp.

Based on the solid evidence of the police and the accused’s confession, the Dubai Criminal Court sentenced her to 10 years in prison and a fine of 100,000 dirhams.

In case of non-payment of the fine, the offender will have to serve an additional day in prison for every 100 dirhams.

The court decision states that the accused has been sentenced on the basis of Federal Law No. 30 of 2021.