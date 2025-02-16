A boy was killed and four others were injured in a knife attack in Austria. According to the international news agency, the attacker, a 23-year-old Syrian refugee, was arrested. A 14-year-old boy was killed in the attack and four others were injured, two of whom are said to be in critical condition. The motive for the attack is not yet known, nor has there been any connection between the killer and the victim. Police say that the suspect is being investigated. The media will be informed of the details after the investigation is completed. The identity of the arrested attacker has not yet been revealed.