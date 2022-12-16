LAHORE: After much discussion regarding the divorce of ex-couple Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari, the actors have finally released a poster for their forthcoming movie “Babylicious” after a 12-year hiatus.

At the time of their divorce, Syra and Shahroz were working on a film, but it was getting put off for a variety of reasons, including the breakup of the couple. After a 12-year wait, Syra and Shahroz both announced the movie’s upcoming release on their Instagram accounts.

“This February 2023, it will be 12 years since we were attached to this project,” Syra captioned the poster she shared on Instagram. I’m really eager for you to see it! Introducing the first image from our upcoming film, “Babylicious.”

Watching Syra and Shahroz together in the movie, which will be released in February 2023, does not impress people. Despite the fact that many commended Syra for her professionalism, they were put off by the idea of the ex-couple collaborating on a film.