Actors Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari spoke in an interview for the first time since they parted ways in 2020 to promote their next movie “Babylicious.” They discuss what has kept their relationship strong despite everything they have through personally over the past six years.

Shahroz and his ex-wife Syra Yousuf had an open discussion about how they have managed to keep a friendly relationship despite their separation in 2020 and the events of the previous five years. Shahroz claimed that even after their split, the two continued to work together on a film project, filming numerous sequences last year.

Syra revealed that throughout it all, their priority has been their daughter Nooreh, who helps them maintain such a relationship. “Being parents to a child has helped us keep the equation in a healthy manner, and that is what helps us maintain a good equation,” says the couple.

She added that after prioritising someone in a scenario, particularly a youngster, you often come to realise that your own difficulties pale in comparison. As a result, you are more likely to concentrate on that person and ensure that you are kind to one another.

The two also discussed how they got along with the director, Omar Essa, and how the movie was most of the team members’ first production, so it required a lot of hard work from everyone.

In a recent instagram post, the two may be seen lightheartedly joking regarding the plot of the movie. In contrast to Shahroz, who claims that their future film is a breakup and sad movie, Syra describes it as a date movie. Along with urging viewers to watch the movie in theatres with their friends and families in February, they also encourage this in the video.