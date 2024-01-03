In the first innings of the last match of the Test match series between Pakistan and Australia, Amir Jamal won the hearts of the fans with his brilliant batting.

In the first innings of the third Test between Pakistan and Australia being played in Sydney, the Pakistani team was dismissed for 313 runs.

On behalf of Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan scored 88 runs, Salman Aungan scored 67 runs, and Aamir Jamal added 82 runs while batting brilliantly for which the fans could not stop applauding him.

After Aamir Jamal’s excellent batting, he is being praised by social media users.

Check out some of the posts by social media users for Aamir Jamal