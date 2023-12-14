KARACHI: After Saudi Arabia’s oil company, Switzerland’s Oil Marketing Company has also expressed interest in investing heavily in Pakistan.

Swiss oil marketing company Trafigura has signed an agreement to invest $100 million in Pakistan.

According to the agreement, petroleum products will be supplied to Pakistan under a long-term contract. Puma, a subsidiary of the Swiss Trafigura company, will invest in 550 petrol pumps in Edmor.

Saudi company Aramco’s major investment in Pakistan, buying shares of gas and oil company

Swiss company Trafigura will also expand its LPG business in Pakistan with private groups, solar panel manufacturing, and trading with private groups.

It should be noted that the news also came out yesterday that Aramco, the largest oil and gas company in Saudi Arabia, has bought 40% of the shares of Gas and Oil Pakistan Limited.