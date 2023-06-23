The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Peshawar has implemented Section 144, which forbids swimming and boating, in an effort to solve the terrible loss of lives.

This ban is intended to safeguard the people’s safety and well-being by preventing the improper use of public funds for rescue and relief efforts.

In the meantime, Commissioner Mohammad Zubair has emphasised the need for quick development and asked for enhanced impetus in the current Peshawar Beautification Project.

Zubair personally inspected the Hayatabad Jogging Track and numerous other significant projects in progress in University Town during his routine tour of the project sites.

The project engineer expressed hope that the Uplift Programme Phase II projects would be finished earlier than expected.

Commissioner Zubair expressed pleasure with the existing development but emphasised the importance of accelerating construction work within the city.

He also emphasised the significance of maintaining a steady flow of traffic throughout the construction phase, taking into account the potential annoyance it may bring to the general people.