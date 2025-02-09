PESHAWAR–Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, has declared the Swabi rally a public referendum against the ‘so-called’ elected government.In a statement, Dr. Saif stated that the massive public turnout had confirmed the theft of the people’s mandate, adding that the entire nation has made it clear that Pakistan belongs to PTI founder Imran Khan.

He accused the authorities of orchestrating a crackdown on PTI workers in Punjab for the past week, yet despite these tactics, the government failed to suppress the movement.”The people are standing shoulder to shoulder with Imran Khan in the struggle for real freedom. With public support, this illegitimate government will be removed,” Dr. Saif asserted.