ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has set a date for indictment of former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in a graft reference involving suspicious transactions worth over Rs8 billion.

The court issued a written order, directing Zardari to turn up on September 29 for his indictment in the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Mushtaq Ahmed, the former president’s alleged frontman, has been declared as a fugitive in the case due to his perpetual absence from the proceedings. The court will hear his case separately.

According to the reference, Zardari is accused of carrying out transactions worth over Rs8 billion using fake accounts. His aide Mushtaq Ahmed deposited the amount in a fake account, which was later used to purchase pricey properties in a posh locality of Karachi.

Ahmed served as a stenographer at Aiwan-e-Sadar from 2009 till 2013.