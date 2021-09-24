ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has directed former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to appear on Sept 29 in a graft reference involving suspicious transactions worth over Rs8 billion.

Zardari has been served subpoena to turn up at 8:30 on Wednesday when he along with co-accused will be indicted in the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to the reference, Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari is accused of carrying out transactions worth over Rs8 billion using fake accounts.

His aide Mushtaq Ahmed deposited the amount in a fake account, which was later used to purchase pricey properties in a posh locality of Karachi.

Ahmed served as a stenographer at Aiwan-e-Sadar from 2009 till 2013. He has been declared as a fugitive in the case due to his perpetual absence from the proceedings.