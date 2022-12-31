With a system that marks incoming calls that may be spam with a large red exclamation point, Google Voice has made it simpler to block fraudulent calls.

As per the firm, the function was created to safeguard its consumers “against unwanted calls and potentially dangerous scams.”

Every time a suspected spam call starts to ring, the message “Suspected spam caller” appears on the screen and is recorded in the phone’s call history.

All calls from that phone number going forward will go to voicemail, and its call history will be saved in the spam folder if users mark the number as spam. Users’ responses will prevent the phone number from ever being flagged as spam again.

Only if the spam filter setting under Security has been activated will the new AI that was used to generate this spam filter become visible. If disabled, any shady spam calls will be immediately routed to voicemail.