FAISALABAD: On Wednesday, a local court ordered the physical remand of five suspects in the Faisalabad torture case.

Sheikh Danish, a key suspect in the investigation, was brought before the magistrate’s court. The defendant was given to police custody after the judge authorised his two-day physical remand.

Four defendants, Asghar, Mustafa, Tayyab, and Faizan, were placed under physical remand for a period of 14 days.

A video of a girl being abused, degraded, and sexually harassed went viral earlier today.

The youngster was tortured because she refused to wed a more senior man who is the friend’s father.A girl can be seen being tormented while a woman’s voice can be heard in the background in the video of the August 9 abuse.

According to the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Capt. Muhammad Ajmal of the police department is in charge of a special inquiry.The group is in charge of “supervising the completion of the police investigation within the designated time range.”

Six persons were detained by the police when they registered the case, including the main suspect (her friend’s father) and a female domestic employee.

According to prior reports from the police, the prime suspect’s wife was also one of the suspects that had been detained. She is most likely the lady speaking in the video.

After alcohol and guns were discovered at the main suspect’s home, a separate complaint was later filed against him at the Khurrianwala Police Station.