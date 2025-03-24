Fake police officers kidnapped and tortured a shopkeeper in the Sadiqabad police station area of ​​Rawalpindi and transferred money through online banking.

According to Express News, fake police officers committed a serious crime against a shopkeeper in the Sadiqabad police station area. The accused kidnapped the shopkeeper, kept him in custody, tortured him with electric shock, and also transferred money through an online banking app.

After the incident came to light, the police registered a case and arrested an accused after taking notice of CPO Rawalpindi Khalid Hamdani.

According to the police, the name of the victim is Muhammad Saleem, while he belongs to the Lipa area of ​​Azad Kashmir and he was living in Sadiqabad where he was running a general store.

Two people came to the general store, one of whom was wearing a trouser police shirt and the other was wearing a shalwar kameez. They introduced themselves as police officers and also referred him to the police station.

According to the owner, the accused searched the shop and took Rs 45,000 from the counter and Rs 15,000 from his pocket. After that, both of them blindfolded me and took me to a building in the name of the police station. Upon reaching there, they checked my mobile phone and asked for the password after looking at the bank app.

According to the shopkeeper, when he refused to tell me the password, the accused then electrocuted him, to which he told it and then the accused kept him there for a night and a day. During this, a girl also came there, with whom they made videos and pictures and threatened to blackmail her.

The shopkeeper said that the accused left me at the counter and fled. When he checked the bank account, both of them transferred Rs 500,000 from my bank to different accounts.

CPO Rawalpindi Khalid Hamdani took strict notice of the incident and registered a case with the police and assigned the task of arresting the accused.

Police officials said that a case has been registered against the accused and one accused has been arrested, while raids and further investigation are underway to find the other accused and the girl.