KARACHI: The suspect in the killing of a police officer in Karachi was detained by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday.

Details indicate that during an operation in the Mauripur road area of Karachi, the CTD detained the suspect Gulzar Ali who was allegedly responsible for the murder of police officer Nihal. Weapons were also found in the apprehended suspect’s possession.

CTD police claim that the accused stole Rs 4 lakh from a local who had brought the money from a Pak Colony bank two days prior.

Nihal, a member of the Shaheen Force, and Shakeel, a civilian, were also murdered in firing by the accused, according to officials. Additionally, a search is being conducted for the captured suspect’s other conspirators.