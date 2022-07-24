TOKYO: Apparently on Saturday, the suspect in the alleged assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will have a mental health evaluation done.

Two days before the country’s upper house elections, on July 8, Abe was shot and died while out campaigning inside the western city of Nara.

Currently detained on murder charges, Tetsuya Yamagami is said to have picked Abe because he believed the former leader had connections.to the Unification Church.

According to anonymous investigative sources cited by the Asahi Shimbun and other regional media, the Nara District Court on Friday granted permission for the local public prosecutors office to request that 41-year-old Yamagami undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The test ought to be concluded by the end of Novomber,

Throughout the mental examination, the suspect won’t be asked any more questions.