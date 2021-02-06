India is in an uproar as more international celebrities lend their voice to the farmers’ protests that have been ongoing for the past two months. The latest celebrity to speak up is Oscar-winning actress and activist Susan Sarandon.

She said she was standing in solidarity with the farmers’ protest and urged people to read more about what’s happening in India. Sarandon isn’t alone in calling attention to the ongoing protests in India; she’s one of many celebrities and high-profile personalities to support the protests and condemn the Indian government’s response to them.

Other celebrities who have spoken up

The first celebrities to speak about the protests publicly were US-Barbadian singer Rihanna and Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Their one-line tweets sent the Indian government and BJP supporters into a frenzy, leading to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs condemning celebrities commenting on the protests and a host of Bollywood stars posting about foreign interference and propaganda against India using the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. These hashtags were also used by the Indian government.

Effigies and photos of Rihanna and Thunberg were burnt during protests in Delhi on Thursday. The Delhi Police later also filed an FIR against Thunberg.

Hollywood star John Cusack has also tweeted about the protests multiple times.

Meena Harris, an author and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, tweeted about the protests and the death threats she received as a result of doing so. Meena’s maternal grandmother was originally from India.

She also tweeted about the disappearance of Nodeep Kaur, a 23-year-old activist who was arrested, tortured and sexually assaulted in police custody.

Piper Perabo, of Charmed fame, also posted about the protests and how international celebrities were being targeted by the Indian government.

British singer Jay Sean, whose real name is Kamaljit Singh Jhooti, posted about the protests on Instagram and said “People that are old enough to be my grandparents [are] being trampled over with no remorse or regard.”

Jay Sean’s parents are from India.

Influencer Amanda Cerny, who gained fame through videos she posted on Vine, posted about the protests on Instagram and said you don’t have to be Indian or Punjabi to understand the issue.

What are the protests about?

Tens of thousands of farmers have blocked roads leading into New Delhi for more than two months, sheltering in tractors from the cold. They are demanding new agriculture laws introduced by the government be repealed.

The government of Prime Minster Narendra Modi says reform of the agriculture sector will bring opportunities for farmers.

The protests turned violent on Jan 26, when farmers broke into the historic Red Fort complex, with one protester killed and hundreds injured. Police responded by shutting down the internet, digging ditches, driving nails into roads and topping barricades with razor wire to prevent farmers from entering the capital again.

The protests are led by Sikh farmers from the wheat and rice-growing state of Punjab in India’s north. The close-knit community, which is spread around the world, has also organised protests in Australia, Britain and the United States.

