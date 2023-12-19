You will be surprised to know how much Hollywood and Bollywood actors charge for a film.

King Khan Shah Rukh is currently the highest-earning artist in Bollywood, he earned the highest in 2023, earning more than 600 crore rupees from the superhit movie Pathan, Jawaan and Dinky, which is 20 billion in Pakistani rupees. Rs.

Shah Rukh Khan, Mr. Perfect Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan get about 150 crore rupees for acting in a film, which is up to 5 billion rupees in Pakistani rupees. Only these superstars will share.

After these top three superstars, among the highest-paid artists are Bollywood players Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranbir Kapoor who earn Rs 100 crores which is about Rs 3 billion.

Ajay Devgn earns 80 crore rupees for a film which is 2 billion 40 crore Pakistani rupees.

Talking about Bollywood beauties, among them, Deepika Padukone earns Rs 30 crore which is Rs 90 crore in Pakistan, and Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif charge Rs 20 crore for a film which is Rs 70 crore in Pakistani rupees.

Bollywood babes Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma earn Rs 18 crore from a film which is equivalent to Rs 60 crore in Pakistani rupees.

Everyone will be surprised to hear the salary of Hollywood movie stars where superstar Tom Cruise charges 10 crores for a movie which is 30 billion Pakistani rupees.

Actors Will Smith, and Leonardo DiCaprio, earn two and a half million dollars for a film, which is 10 billion Pakistani rupees.

Now we talk about Pakistani artists, the number of cinemas in Pakistan is around 100 which is very less due to which the film does not do much business and this is the reason why artists are paid more in Pakistan compared to Bollywood. are less

Superstars Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed, Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, and Saba Qamar of films like Moula Jatt and War charge more than Rs 5 crore for acting in a film.

I wish the Pakistani film industry would flourish like it did in the past and the salaries of the artists here would also be amazing