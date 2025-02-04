LAHORE :In a first, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed a woman as manager of the national cricket team.The PCB has assigned the manager’s role to ASP Hina Munawar, who is known as a capable administrator in police circles.

Munawar serves as an ASP in Frontier Constabulary in Swat and has been given additional assignment of manager operations ahead of tri-nation series in Pakistan and Champions Trophy.Naveed Akram Cheema, a retired bureaucrat, will continue to serve as manager.Munawar was given a role in the PCB last year and also appointed manager of Pakistan women’s U19 team.