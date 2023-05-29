New Delhi: Surah Rehman was recited on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament building in India.

According to the report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the grand new Parliament building. On this occasion, Modi performed Hindu rituals and pandits also sang bhajans.

An interesting situation arose in the opening ceremony of the Parliament when a Qari Sahib was invited and he recited Surah Rehman.

On this occasion, all the members, including Prime Minister Modi, kept their heads bowed and listened to the recitation of Surah Rehman.

Most of the Muslim MLAs appreciated the recitation of Surah Rahman, but some Muslim leaders criticized Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, saying that the Modi government did it to hide its bigotry and discrimination.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took this step to show the so-called secular state to the world, otherwise, there will be riots in Gujarat, the controversial Citizenship Bill, the end of the special status of Kashmir, or the ban on hijab in educational institutions. Enough to expose the face of the Modi government.