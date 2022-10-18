ISLAMABAD: A civilian has petitioned the Supreme Court to request that PTI legislators, including PTI Chairman Imran Khan, be reinstated in the National Assembly.According to Article 184(3) of the Constitution, engineer Qazi Muhammad Saleem petitioned the Supreme Court and named the federation, the speaker, and the secretary of the National Assembly as respondents.

The petitioner contends that by stepping down, the politicians violated the rights of millions of constituents’ voters.He said that the supreme court may, while upholding its constitutional duty, order these lawmakers to return to the National Assembly in order to defend the voters’ fundamental rights and put the lower house back on the political agenda.

“Imran Khan, while tendering en-block resignations, has undertaken an unconstitutional and childish act,” the petitioner claimed. “This is after the success of the motion of no-confidence against the former prime minister and the packing of the PTI administration.”

He added that by skipping out on the National Assembly, the largest political party in the nation gave the current coalition administration free reign to pass whatever laws it pleased. He used the most recent changes to the 1999 NAB Ordinance as an illustration.

The petitioner has also informed the Supreme Court that it was inconsistent for the PTI to resign from the National Assembly before running in by-elections.The petitioner further requested that the Supreme Court ask the Speaker of the National Assembly for a justification for accepting the resignations of 11 PTI members.