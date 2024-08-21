The Supreme Court has rejected the request of Ali Gohar Baloch, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), for a recount in the NA-97 Faisalabad constituency.

A two-member bench, consisting of Justice Ameen-ud-din Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, heard the petition for a recount.

During the hearing, the court inquired about the record of when the recount request was submitted.

However, Baloch’s lawyer was unable to produce evidence of the request made to the Returning Officer.

The Election Commission of Pakistan also confirmed that no such request had been received.

The Director General of Law at the Election Commission stated that no record of such a request existed. Consequently, the court dismissed Ali Gohar Baloch’s appeal.