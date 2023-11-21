ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered the case against the repatriation of Afghan citizens to be filed in open court.

People’s Party leader Farhatullah Babar and others have filed a petition to stop the return of foreign nationals.

Justice Yahya Afridi of the Supreme Court heard the in-chamber appeal in which the court rejected the objections of the Registrar’s Office.

The court ordered the case against the repatriation of Afghan citizens to be filed in an open court.

It should be noted that the government had given a deadline of October 31 for the illegal immigrants in the country to leave Pakistan, after which the illegal immigrants are now being shifted to the campus.