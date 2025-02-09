ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission will meet today under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, in which the appointment of 8 judges in the Supreme Court will be considered.

On the other hand, Member Judicial Commission and PTI Senator Senator Ali Zafar has written a letter to the Chief Justice, demanding the postponement of today’s meeting.

According to sources, in today’s meeting of the Judicial Commission, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Chief Justice Sindh High Court and Chief Justice Balochistan High Court are likely to be appointed as judges of the Supreme Court.

It is likely that 2 judges each from Sindh High Court and Peshawar High Court will be appointed to the Supreme Court, after Chief Justice Sindh High Court Shafi Siddiqui and Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Ishtiaq Ibrahim, the names of four senior judges will be considered for the appointment of the second judge.

Two senior judges from the Lahore High Court will be appointed to the Supreme Court. Chief Justice Alia Neelam is unlikely to become a Supreme Court judge. Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamir Farooq and Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Hashim Kakar are also likely to be brought to the Supreme Court.

On the other hand, it has been decided to appoint four more additional judges in the Lahore High Court. In this regard, the Judicial Commission has invited names by February 13.

The four additional judges will be taken from among the session judges. The Judicial Commission has sent a letter to the members of the commission for nominations.

Meanwhile, Member Judicial Commission Senator Ali Zafar has referred to the seniority dispute of the judges of the Islamabad High Court in a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and said that the meeting should be postponed until the dispute is resolved.

The seniority list of the Islamabad High Court has changed due to the transfer of judges. There is an impression that arrangements have been made for the appeals of the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi. It would be appropriate that the commission meeting be postponed until the issue of the seniority of the judges is resolved. If the commission has to hold a meeting, the transferred judges should not be taken into consideration.

Four Supreme Court judges have also requested to postpone the meeting. Meanwhile, lawyers are divided on the issue of the Judicial Commission meeting.

The Lawyers Action Committee has called for a protest outside the Supreme Court today against the meeting, while the Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association, Punjab Bar Council, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, Balochistan High Court Bar Association and Sindh High Court Bar Association have issued a joint statement in favor of the meeting.

The statement says that we, the elected representatives of the legal community, have always stood for the rule of law, independence of the judiciary, supremacy of institutions and adherence to the constitution.

It is regrettable that some political factions within the legal community are trying to create chaos and division to achieve their nefarious political objectives and achieve their questionable political agendas. We strongly reject and condemn such calls for protest.

We urge the legal community to unite in support of the rule of law, judicial independence and constitutional rule, and reject divisive forces.