The Supreme Court has directed to complete the trial of cases related to May 9 in 4 months.

The Supreme Court heard the bail cancellation case related to May 9, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi heard the case.

Fawad Chaudhry took the stand that my case has not been scheduled for hearing, the Chief Justice of Pakistan said that the remaining cases are being scheduled in the next two days.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the anti-terrorism courts have become military courts for us, a letter has also been issued from the Supreme Court.

Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi said that no such letter has been issued, the lawyer of the named accused Rizwan Mustafa appeared through a video link and argued that there are 143 witnesses, the trial cannot be completed in four months.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan said that you should read it out loud, what does the law say, giving an additional month and giving four months is so that the trial can be completed.

During the hearing, Khadija Shah’s lawyer Sameer Khosa appeared in the court and took my position that my client is nominated in three cases, the court should not nominate her in more cases, our rights should not be affected.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan spoke to Khadija Shah’s lawyer that don’t worry, your rights will not be affected, we will write it specifically in the order.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that this observation should be given in all cases, in some cases, copies of challans are not provided, the Chief Justice of Pakistan spoke to the Special Prosecutor that all records should be provided.

The hearing was held on the bail application of accused Khizr Abbas on medical grounds, the petitioner’s lawyer said that my client is twenty years old and he is sick, on this the Chief Justice of Pakistan remarked that if we do this, all the sick people in the jail will be released.

The court directed the anti-terrorism courts to complete the trial within four months and to submit implementation reports to the relevant high courts every fifteen days, and issued notices and adjourned the hearing until the next day.