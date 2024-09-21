The Supreme Court Bar Association expressed regret over the Practice Procedure Presidential Amendment Ordinance.

According to Express News, the Supreme Court Bar Association says that the Presidential Ordinance is a deviation from the long-standing struggle of the lawyers’ community, and is deeply concerned about the timing and manner of the Ordinance’s promulgation. The Presidential Ordinance is practically equivalent to repealing Act 2023 which is unacceptable.

The Supreme Court upheld the Practice and Procedure Act, Parliament and the Judiciary are on a collision course which will have devastating effects on democracy and the supremacy of the Constitution, if the Parliament and the Judiciary do not act with restraint, it will destroy the entire system. Can derail. The Supreme Court Bar calls upon all steel holders to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution, the independence of the judiciary and the fundamental rights of the people of Pakistan.