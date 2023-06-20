Karachi: Actress and model Sunita Marshall says that her children are Muslims, but she does not intend to convert to Islam.

In an interview, actress Sunita Marshall said that she was not forced to accept Islam. On the day of marriage, the decision was made that the children would follow Islam and what was the implementation of this decision. My children pray and read Quran and fast.

The actress said that her husband, actor Hasan Ahmed, and her family never pressured her in this regard. Comments about this on social media do not matter.

Sunita Marshall added that my brothers and sisters all live outside the country. I go out for sightseeing but I can’t stay anywhere except Pakistan.

Actress Sunita Marshall and Hasan Ahmed got married in 2008 and they have 2 children, a son and a daughter.