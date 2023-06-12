ISLAMABAD: Social media star and TikToker Sundal Khattak has been detained in connection with the video leaks of Hareem Shah.

According to media sources, Khattak was detained by federal investigators after the court denied her request for bail in the case on Monday.

Prior to her private videos going viral online, Hareem approached the authorities. The diva of controversy said that Sundal Khattak and Ayesha Naz, her former roommates, released her personal videos.

The most recent event happened right after officials ordered both TikTokers to appear in court. Sundal Khattak was detained by the FIA immediately outside the courthouse after attending the hearing.

At the hearing, Khattak told the authorities how Hareem had been using blackmail to force her to disclose videos of Hareem Shah for the previous year.