The secretary of school education declared on Wednesday that the summer vacation will start on June 6 and go until August 20 for all schools in Punjab.

Summer vacation will be observed by educational institutions in the province from June 1 to July 31, according to a statement made last week by the Sindh government.

In accordance with a decision made by the steering council for educational institutes, according to the provincial education secretary, the dates for the summer break were released.

It should be emphasised that that decision was made at the steering committee on education’s earlier-year meeting.

The notification is applicable to all public and private institutions that are governed by the Government of Sindh’s School Education and Literacy Department.